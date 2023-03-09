Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 ‘Riccardo Bosi, Dave ‘Guru’ Graham, AustraliaOne: NSW election - EXEMPLARY LEADERS IN WAITING MVI_0233
23 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/30996090-ac97-4219-adc2-207d848a404c

We have an exquisite opportunity here in Australia, and New South Welshmen in particular, to elect two exemplary leaders into the Upper House on March 25th, 2023. Riccardo Bosi and David ‘Guru’ Graham are contesting the election, and if one or both win a seat, we have the best chance ever in Australia’s history of beginning the reversal of the diabolical mess that Australia has become. I include in part 2 my visualisation-imagination exercise to lift the odds of victory.Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives and calibre of leaders and officials, bureaucrats, and others.

Keywords
current eventspoliticscorruptionnew constitutionaustralia onericcardo bosisaving australiaparliamentary improvementnsw electiondavid guru grahampremier dominic perrottetnew south wales legislative council

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket