Ukraine Update July 18, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Biden rejected by Saudis. Putin wins again.
- Ukrainian officers selling equipment and weapons.
- Missile strikes on Yuzhmash factory in Dnepropetrovsk.
- Summary in Russian.
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