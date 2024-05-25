Create New Account
DOCTORS URGE YOU NOT TO GET ANY MORE SHOTS IN LIGHT OF THE COMING BIRD FLU PLANDEMIC
Alex Hammer
Published 13 hours ago

The next Plandemic is coming with the expected Bird Flu Hoax which so the liars say will be 5 times as bad as the covid scam which was a total lie. When will the rest of the world wake up to this depopulation scheme?


cancercommunismvaccine injuriesgenocidesheddingmandatesmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesheart attacksdystopiabio warfarecovid hoaxmrnavaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxidehydroxide

