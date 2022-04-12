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Biden's Perverse Agenda Targets America's Children
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20 views • April 12, 2022
Biden's rollout of puberty blocker tyranny targeting America's youth and ripping control away from their parents is beyond a criminal act. When it is all said and done, an international decree will have to be created to right the wrong that strikes at the heart of decent society with an ice pick. But that day will not come until the propaganda fueling the madness has been demolished into a heaping tower of babble rubble. The evil is getting bolder and bolder day by day. But our children will not be the NWO's trophy. Something has to give.
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Bowne Report
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Bowne Report
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