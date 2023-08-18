Create New Account
Economics, BRICS, and Artifical Intelligence ... OH MY!
Joe Gulesserian joins Patriot Strong to discuss his book "The Practical MBA Of Economics: What They Do and Do Not Teach You In Business School" and everything you ever needed to know about economics, BRICS nations, and the future of Artificial Intelligence.

I was a STUDENT listening and learning! I hope you enjoy this interview as much as I did. Can't wait for Part ll with Joe!
economicsbricsartifical intelligence

