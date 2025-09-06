The Health of The Vaccinated vs The Unvaccinated by Dr Paul Thomas - HIGHWIRE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:::::Dr. Paul Thomas MD studied the health of children in his practice over a 10 year period and found the children who received no vaccines "never get sick" and those who were injected with vaccines suffered from health problems to a greater or lesser extent until and unless they exceeded a thresh hold after which their health problems worsened.