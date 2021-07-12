Freedom Fight is Winnable, Says Radio Star Sam Bushman

The battle for the sacred cause of liberty is winnable, and there is more to be encouraged about today than at any time in decades, says syndicated radio host and longtime conservative leader Sam Bushman in this interview with The New American's Senior Editor Alex Newman. The diabolical forces seeking to end freedom are going to lose, and despite the loss of liberties thus far, America is still a shinning city on a hill. We The People should not be underestimated, he said. With God's help, freedom will be restored, Bushman said, noting that more people are engaged in the fight than ever.



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