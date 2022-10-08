God Wants Us to Know

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Is end time prophecy meant to be a mystery? Is it possible to know ahead of time when end time events will take place? Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ehfq8NhSR0S6Al-tz1KZ3sPbNqekLZHK/view?usp=sharing What if we’re still here in November? https://youtu.be/alCs2wWOb58 Day of the Lord/wrath of God: 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs Bema Seat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp “Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s Harlot vs Beast: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Matthew 24: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F The Bride: https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing