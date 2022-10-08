God Wants Us to Know

Is end time prophecy meant to be a mystery? Is it possible to know ahead of time when end time events will take place? Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ehfq8NhSR0S6Al-tz1KZ3sPbNqekLZHK/view?usp=sharing What if we’re still here in November? https://youtu.be/alCs2wWOb58 Day of the Lord/wrath of God: 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs Bema Seat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvJRBbZKsvE&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-VZiFWOU1VC26FmUaw-Ysp “Words, Words, Words” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e&index=1&t=5s “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s Harlot vs Beast: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Matthew 24: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F The Bride: https://youtu.be/xycT0YBdfYY Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.