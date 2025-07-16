BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RFK Vows To Arrest Bill Gates for Orchestrating Devastating U.S. Floods via Chemtrails
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
321 followers
199 views • 22 hours ago

The Texas floods weren't an act of God. They were an act of war.

RFK Jr.'s Chemtrails Task Force, now operating deep inside the belly of the beast, has uncovered what the media won't touch: the devastating storms slamming Texas were engineered. And the names behind it? All too familiar.

Bill Gates. Peter Thiel. The Clinton Foundation. Their funding. Their tech. Their fingerprints - all over the crime scene.




Tags: Chemtrails, Floods, US floods, texas floods, new york floods, RFK, RFK Jr, Chemtrails task force, task force, act of God, act of war, beast, devastating storms, storms, engineered, Bill Gates. Peter Thiel, Clinton Foundation, crime scene

Keywords
chemtrailsfloodsbeastclinton foundationstormsbill gatesrfkrfk jrpeter thielact of wartask forceact of godengineeredcrime scenenew york floodsdevastating stormschemtrails task forcetexas floodsus floods
