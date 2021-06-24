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LEAKED AIRLINE DOCUMENTS REVEAL BLOOD CLOTS KILLED THE 4 BRITISH AIRWAYS PILOTS AND THERE IS MORE...
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830 views • June 24, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
3 pilots dead at Delta, A cargo plane pilot passed out on the tarmac in Canada before a flight and the flight was rescheduled. Plus all of the "sick" pilots at American and more.
3 pilots dead at Delta, A cargo plane pilot passed out on the tarmac in Canada before a flight and the flight was rescheduled. Plus all of the "sick" pilots at American and more.
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