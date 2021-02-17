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THE CAPITOL HILL "SHOOTING" PSY-OP CONFIRMED & ASHLY BABBITT THE DIRTY ACT-WHORE. (JAN 6 TREASON)
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440 views • February 17, 2021
The Video Everybody Is Sharing. The Treasonous Psy-op Carried Out on Jan 6th Analyzed and Picked in to Pieces, High Treason Committed by Everyone Involved Especially the Traitor and Act-Whore "Ashly Babbitt" and the Zionist Media Yet Again Was Incremental in the Theatrical Display Known as the Capitol Hill 'Insurrection'
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