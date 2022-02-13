"I Hope Donald Trump Sues Them All for Everything!" - Maria Bartiromo EXPLODES Over Durham News

The Durham team found evidence Hillary Clinton's lawyers paid tech specialists, including university personnel to infiltrate Trump servers.



Maria Bartiromo: “I tell you, I hope Donald Trump sues them all for everything because they damaged his reputation throughout his four years in office. So much so, that he was constantly on defense, constantly explaining that there was no collusion, constantly explaining – that he had to explain why they were spying on him. All of this! Again, every American should be outraged by this! ….



This is the biggest scandal we have ever seen. Now we know for sure, they tried to cheat in the 2016 election. They tried to cheat in the 2020 election behind the guise of Covid”