https://gettr.com/post/p2g05u9d151
Please download that song and support “Free Miles Guo”. When you send Twitter or Getter, tag the politician, congressman, and senators. Let them know that We Together, We the People, can take down the CCP and save this great nation.
请下载支持这首歌“Free Miles Guo”。并当你发送Twitter或Getter时,加上你的国会议员，你的参议员，让他们知道我们一起可以打倒中共,并能拯救这个伟大的国家。
@diamondandsilk @s7gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
