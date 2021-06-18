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Sharri Markson has uncovered the greatest scientific scandal of all time Canavan
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90 views • June 18, 2021
Sharri Markson has uncovered the greatest scientific scandal of all time Canavan
I am of the opinion that they used this research to develop a Bio - Weapon which was deployed to poison people around the world. The rest of the Virus impact was more likely the impact of Rothschilds Gov. Co., Media etc... styling all ensuing flue and every other death as caused by COVID! We are in the midst of the largest False flag operation the world has ever seen. Classic Hegelian dialectic: Problem - reaction - solution... all designed to almost force people (through fear) to succumb to taking a COVID 19 Bio-Weapon SHOT! You hopefully know the rest. The entire program is a depopulation event. US is targeted for 80% depop by 2025 according to Degel.com which forecast on its 2025 forecast has vanished...
paul - james [email protected]
I am of the opinion that they used this research to develop a Bio - Weapon which was deployed to poison people around the world. The rest of the Virus impact was more likely the impact of Rothschilds Gov. Co., Media etc... styling all ensuing flue and every other death as caused by COVID! We are in the midst of the largest False flag operation the world has ever seen. Classic Hegelian dialectic: Problem - reaction - solution... all designed to almost force people (through fear) to succumb to taking a COVID 19 Bio-Weapon SHOT! You hopefully know the rest. The entire program is a depopulation event. US is targeted for 80% depop by 2025 according to Degel.com which forecast on its 2025 forecast has vanished...
paul - james [email protected]
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