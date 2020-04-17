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Using vitamin C as a treatment
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143 views • April 17, 2020
Report from CGTN American:
There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19. Many doctors are recommending people self-treat and if their condition worsens, they should seek medical help. So what could be an effective treatment in helping people fight COVID-19?
There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19. Many doctors are recommending people self-treat and if their condition worsens, they should seek medical help. So what could be an effective treatment in helping people fight COVID-19?
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