This one was a long time coming, video-wise. Sandra originally recorded it back in about 2014, I did a little initial editing on it, it was then sent to the UK for some added symphony and percussion work, then back to me for one more guitar track and a few emphasis highlights, where the audio then sat for a while due to world crisis priorities, til just this week I simply made the time to make a video out of it for everyone. Please feel free to leave any supportive thoughts for Sandra in the comments

We hope you will all enjoy this one! ☺️