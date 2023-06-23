Reprobates Pushing Us Toward The Edge of the Cliff...and We Must Push Back!

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 6.23.2023
CONFERENCE INFO:
Note: If you are interested in attending Augusto's "Show Me Your Glory Conference" in Live Oak, Florida in July 14-16, please click the link below and it will take you to our website page containing all the Conference information. Looking forward to seeing you there.
https://theappearance.net/
UKRAINE HARVESTING CHILDREN IN ADRENOCHROME LABS
https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/06/whistleblower-ukraine-is-harvesting-children-in-adrenochrome-labs-for-vip-elites/
UNHOLY GRAIL OF ADRENOCHROME PURSUED BY BLACK-HEARTED ELITES
https://www.independentsentinel.com/unholy-grail-adrenochrome-the-white-rabbit-elixir-pursued-by-blackhearted-elites/
KIDS, DRUGS, SEX TOYS, DEAD MAN FOUND IN SOUTH BOSTOM APARTMENT
https://archive.ph/kzIah
PARENTS DEMAND 'SESAME STREET' REMOVE SHOW WITH DRAG QUEEN
https://lifepetitions.com/petition/parents-demand-sesame-street-remove-show-with-drag-queen
OLYMPIA REFUSES STUDENT OPT-OUT REQUESTS FOR LGBT PRIDE CURRICULUM
https://www.rebelnews.com/olympia_school_district_refuses_student_opt_out_requests_for_lgbt_pride_curriculum
FOX NEWS JOINS PRIDE PARTY LGBT PROPAGANDA
https://www.wnd.com/2023/06/disturbing-thing-fox-news-joins-pride-party-lgbt-propaganda-oozes/
SYNTHETIC HUMAN EMBRYO SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGH
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-12195963/Synthetic-human-embryos-scientific-breakthrough.html
MORE ON THE UNGODLY SYNTHETIC HUMAN EMBRYOS
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/jun/14/synthetic-human-embryos-created-in-groundbreaking-advance
GLOBAL FOOD PROCESSING GIANT ANNOUNCES WORLD'S LARGEST LAB
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/global-food-processing-giant-announces-worlds-largest-lab/
JEOPARDY CONTESTANTS UNABLE TO PROVIDE MISSING WORD FROM THE LORD'S PRAYER (HALOED)...FANS UNLEASH WRATH FOR PATHETIC LACK OF RESPONSE
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jeopardy-fans-unleash-wrath-pathetic-lack-response-biblical-clue-sad-world-were
