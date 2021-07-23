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Ladies Love Politics: Intro
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21 views • July 23, 2021
This is a show designed for
busy women who want to stay informed without
going insane. You'll get in-depth analysis and
commentary... all while framing current events
through a lens of critical thinking.
Sign up for my daily newsletter, "Around the Newsroom in 80 Seconds," to stay up to date with what's going in the world. It's a quick read - just 80 seconds! And don't forget to check in on the site for frequent blogposts.
www.ladieslovepolitics.com
busy women who want to stay informed without
going insane. You'll get in-depth analysis and
commentary... all while framing current events
through a lens of critical thinking.
Sign up for my daily newsletter, "Around the Newsroom in 80 Seconds," to stay up to date with what's going in the world. It's a quick read - just 80 seconds! And don't forget to check in on the site for frequent blogposts.
www.ladieslovepolitics.com
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