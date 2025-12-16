© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Pity Both Sides Can't Lose
The Israel-Palestine conflict has become yet another theater of Western self-destruction, where neither side deserves sympathy—only contempt. On one side, we have the anti-White “Free Palestine” left, championing primitive Arab tribalism while screeching about “colonialism,” oblivious to the fact that Israel’s elites aren’t even White—just another Semitic group leveraging Western guilt for their own ethnostate. On the other side, Zionist conservatives—slavishly devoted to Israel—demand endless wars, billions in foreign aid, and mass migration into White nations, all while their media empires condition Whites to hate themselves. The real lesson? Tribalism wins. Leftists fight for Palestinian “oppression” while Whites vanish; conservatives cheer Israel’s “right to exist” as their own nations collapse. The only sane position? Neither side deserves support. Whites must reject this binary trap, recognize the hostile elites pulling the strings, and put their own survival first—because no one else will. “It’s a pity both sides can’t lose.”