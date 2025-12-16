BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Pity Both Sides Can't Lose
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1952 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 day ago

 A Pity Both Sides Can't Lose | FlightFormSyracuse

The Israel-Palestine conflict has become yet another theater of Western self-destruction, where neither side deserves sympathy—only contempt. On one side, we have the anti-White “Free Palestine” left, championing primitive Arab tribalism while screeching about “colonialism,” oblivious to the fact that Israel’s elites aren’t even White—just another Semitic group leveraging Western guilt for their own ethnostate. On the other side, Zionist conservatives—slavishly devoted to Israel—demand endless wars, billions in foreign aid, and mass migration into White nations, all while their media empires condition Whites to hate themselves. The real lesson? Tribalism wins. Leftists fight for Palestinian “oppression” while Whites vanish; conservatives cheer Israel’s “right to exist” as their own nations collapse. The only sane position? Neither side deserves support. Whites must reject this binary trap, recognize the hostile elites pulling the strings, and put their own survival first—because no one else will. “It’s a pity both sides can’t lose.”

Keywords
both sidesa pitycant lose
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Kevin Hughes
Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Lance D Johnson
Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Kevin Hughes
Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Kevin Hughes
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy