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Monoclonal Antibodies. Why are they Banned by Biden?
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316 views • April 22, 2022
Covid "vaccines" can be harmful to immuno-compromised people, so monoclonal antibodies are recommended instead. But this treatment regimen was banned by the Biden administration, which instead insists that everyone get the covid injection. Why?
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