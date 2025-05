Zelensky (who banned himself from meeting with Putin) stated that he is ready now to meet with Putin - Munich

Zelensky (who banned himself from meeting with Putin) stated that he is ready to meet with Putin:

"I am ready to meet with only one Russianā€”Putin," Zelensky said, naming a condition: "Only after we have a joint plan with Trump and the EU."





šŸ» Well according to your own laws, and Putin read those, you're an illegitimate president. So... that's probably not happening anytime soon.