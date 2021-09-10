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Under the Wire Interviews Matthew Hopkins from AFL Solicitors
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30 views • September 10, 2021
AFL is one of the firms that has stepped up to take action on behalf of those who are being disadvantaged as a result of Australian Federal and State government COVID-19 policies.
They are currently in the NSW Supreme Court with 2 cases whose outcome may determine whether we retain our rights to bodily integrity.
AFL Solicitors - https://aflsolicitors.com.au/
AFL's letter to NSW Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard - https://aflsolicitors.com.au/files/Letter-to-NSW-health-Minitser.pdf
If you would like to help them by volunteering or donating, please visit their website - they would be very grateful for any support you can offer.
They are currently in the NSW Supreme Court with 2 cases whose outcome may determine whether we retain our rights to bodily integrity.
AFL Solicitors - https://aflsolicitors.com.au/
AFL's letter to NSW Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard - https://aflsolicitors.com.au/files/Letter-to-NSW-health-Minitser.pdf
If you would like to help them by volunteering or donating, please visit their website - they would be very grateful for any support you can offer.
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