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Canadian MPP Rick Nicholls: On The Biggest Political Events in Canadian History
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61 views • February 07, 2022
Canada is seeing the most turbulent and patriotic time in modern history, this has become a really big problem. Not for Canadians but for the Trudeau Regime. One he handled very poorly. His unending anger and doubling down on ridiculous and dangerous policy has exposed his hypocrisy and made him the laughing stock of the entire world, sadly turning the image of Canada into a "Banana Republic" as well.
This has backfired on a global scale, it inspired not only a nation but the world to rise in unity to oppose the WEF "Young 4th Reich Leaders". This "worst case scenario" for the globalists is the last stand of humanity to keep us from literally plunging the world into a species threatening event.
The terrified elite class have resorted to the most heinous rhetoric and propaganda attacks imaginable. The truckers for freedom phenomena gripping the world has inspired a measure of self respect and willingness to do whats right on a global scale. Change is in the air. In Canada the late Saturday evening announcement of Conservative fan favourite Pierre Polivierre stating he will be running for Prime Minister is a most hoped for timing by the blue loyalists. Coincidentally great timing as at the same time the Governor General of Canada is overwhelmed to the point of "system crash" with demands for a Trudeau resignation has changed the air. Canada may be at the beginning of doing the unexpected, yet again pulling our people and by momentum our world from the brink of impending disaster. When the real Canadians stand up, the world stands with us. History is consistent, here we go!
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This has backfired on a global scale, it inspired not only a nation but the world to rise in unity to oppose the WEF "Young 4th Reich Leaders". This "worst case scenario" for the globalists is the last stand of humanity to keep us from literally plunging the world into a species threatening event.
The terrified elite class have resorted to the most heinous rhetoric and propaganda attacks imaginable. The truckers for freedom phenomena gripping the world has inspired a measure of self respect and willingness to do whats right on a global scale. Change is in the air. In Canada the late Saturday evening announcement of Conservative fan favourite Pierre Polivierre stating he will be running for Prime Minister is a most hoped for timing by the blue loyalists. Coincidentally great timing as at the same time the Governor General of Canada is overwhelmed to the point of "system crash" with demands for a Trudeau resignation has changed the air. Canada may be at the beginning of doing the unexpected, yet again pulling our people and by momentum our world from the brink of impending disaster. When the real Canadians stand up, the world stands with us. History is consistent, here we go!
Help keep us on the air!
Your tips and gifts are what keep us going, we need you now more than ever, to support our work you can send an eTransfer to: [email protected] OR [email protected]
Please check out our new "Street Camo" shop for the best, (& best deals) on cool support gear, it's just opened up here!
https://streetcamo.myshopify.com/
Connect with us:
https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whatsupcanada/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
WIMKIN: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2
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