Stakeholders are the world's corporates not the people. Stakeholders planned the pandemic the destructive RNA vaccine and used fraud to keep their plandemic going so people would not receive proper treatment. Dr. Zelenko explains the process he used for his patients that worked early on. President Trump attempted to do right by the people and bureaucrats undermined him in order to push their own agenda. In 2019 they stated "blow up the system" to get their vaccine into the people. Rick Bright. CEO, Pandemic Prevention Institute & Senior Vice President, Pandemic Prevention & Response Health Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation and claimed to have extensive experience in global public health, working with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PATH and the private sector boldly tells about their fraud; and is part of the discussion hosted by the Milken institute published on C-span in November 2019. Bill Gates describes the lobotomy vaccine to be used 2005 and the profits in 2020 for the stakeholders.



Please excuse the sound variations from the various clips in the video.