Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 8, 2025 - Machines to restrict human power usage; European leaders push for SUICIDE WAR with Russia

- Ohio's Proposed Law on Thermostat Control (0:10)

- Critique of the Proposed Law (3:09)

- Power Grid Crisis and AI Data Centers (5:39)

- Suppressed Free Energy Technology (7:55)

- Impact of Censored Technology (13:39)

- Backup Power Solutions (14:19)

- World War III and European Leadership (19:03)

- Financial and Political Implications (39:41)

- AI and Human Depopulation Agenda (43:38)

- Preparedness and Self-Reliance (59:14)

- Paradigm Shift and Moral Responsibility (1:08:07)

- Challenges and Evil Forces (1:29:02)

- Surveillance and Control (1:32:03)

- Immigration and Surveillance Grids (1:36:32)

- Depopulation and Anti-Human Agenda (1:42:36)

- Health and Nutrition (1:47:40)

- Federal Reserve and Economic Control (1:51:01)

- Local and State Activism (1:56:56)

- AI Technology and Informed Activism (2:00:19)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:01:10)





