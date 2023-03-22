Silk Tell-All Interview with Alex Jones on Diamond's Death

Bombshell no-holds barred straight talk from Silk about what really happened to her sister Diamond. Silk lets it all hang out and airs her views on the shots, the conspiracy to defeat Freedom, Prosperity, Health and our way of life. Very powerful woman, very powerful interview.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.