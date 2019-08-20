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Is the future of work at home or at the office?
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56 views • August 20, 2019
Do you work in an office or from home? According to a 2017 Gallup study, 43% of Americans report spending at least some time working remotely, so chances are you do some work from home. Depending on who you ask, that’s a good thing. Working from home allows workers the flexibility to maintain that careful work-life balance and companies benefit from the increased productivity. So, working remote is a win-win all around or… is it? (dun, dun, dun…)
In this episode of “The Jim Stroud Podcast” I report on the good and bad of remote work while asking the question, is the future of work at home or at the office?
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on your favorite podcast platform. |Download the show notes at JimStroud.com.
In this episode of “The Jim Stroud Podcast” I report on the good and bad of remote work while asking the question, is the future of work at home or at the office?
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on your favorite podcast platform. |Download the show notes at JimStroud.com.
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