Is it possible to be OVERCOMERS in this EVIL and PERVERSE generation? BLESSINGS and CURSES.

Jesus said, "So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth." Revelation 3:16

"BLESSED is the man that endures temptation.." Blessed or Cursed?

"Who is he that overcomes the world, but he that believes that Jesus is the Son of God?" 1 John 5:5

Get HOT for Jesus today, and Be an OVERCOMER.

