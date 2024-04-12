First for Independence: The Halifax Resolves of 1776

April 12, 1776 - the first official action by one of the colonies in full support of declaring independence. The Halifax Resolves was also the first example of a colony-wide assembly admitting that reconciliation with the British was no longer an option.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 12, 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.