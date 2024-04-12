Create New Account
First for Independence: The Halifax Resolves of 1776
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 14 hours ago

April 12, 1776 - the first official action by one of the colonies in full support of declaring independence. The Halifax Resolves was also the first example of a colony-wide assembly admitting that reconciliation with the British was no longer an option.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 12, 2024

libertydeclaration of independencehistoryfoundersamerican revolutionhalifax resolves

