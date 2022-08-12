Slayer Saints: Pray & Slay

In order for the sleeple not to lose their trust in their Masters, the Masters have divided their executioners into a legal Mafia with shiny uniforms and an illegal Mafia, that works in the dark. Therefore each wing of the Nobility's executioners have their own Protector Saint; these two executioner wings are like the evil twins out of the beast mother, where the illegal wing have the Archangel Saint Michael, and their legal wing have Saint George. The Nobility's illagal Mafia brings them billions of Dollars each year to nourish the Nobility's extensive offspring, and their legal uniformed Mafia therefore protect their illegal Mafia like two brotherly hands working together. The uniformed Mafia comes out of the Knights Templars and therefore have Saint George as their protector Saint, who are working together on their Saint George Guidestones project by the Slayer Saints and their adepts who Pray & Slay.