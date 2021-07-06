Phoenix Childrens' Hospital guard doesn't know where PMI bldg is; harasses, stalks me for asking.

I uploaded the wrong report. You can see it on youtube at:#Phoenixchildrenshospital #organtrafficking #bordercrisisSeveral activists and reporters have received complaints that this hospital, PCH, is unnecessarily removing children's organs and may be selling(trafficking)the organs.Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, I was not going to tell the hospital guard what the story was about. I did inform him I am a reporter and since he didn't know where the PMI building is, I did not need his help and asked him to stop following me. He ignored me and continued to harass, stalk me even when I was across the street from their property. I was on public sidewalks the entire time.His actions constitute a felony violation of US code 18 Title 242 prohibiting a person acting in a security capacity to use laws, policies to interfere with a Constitutionally protected activity, namely, Freedom of the Press.Phoenix Children's Hospital under investigation for forced organ harvesting, trafficking and kidnapping children with CPS.Chinese agent Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong(organ transplant surgeon bought LA Times and San Diego Tribune to cover-up globalist crimes)suspected of running organ trafficking ring from undocumented illegal alien children at PCH.Subscribe to the "CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" on youtube and Brighteon for groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency..A follower of mine alledged this hospital kidnapped her son and took his intestine. There were protests last year about this incident and other parents alledging the same type of criminal activity with their children. I also have other sources evidencing probable organ harvesting against the will of patients from undocumented illegals crossing the border.Her Gofundme and description:Arlenas Willes Attorney Fees$3,901 raised of $15,000 goalMelissa Moon and 0 others are organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Arlena Willes.Arlena Willes, son Jonathan was medically kidnapped from her through Phoenix childrens hospital. They wanted to perform invasive, and unwarranted treatments on him, and when she questioned them they had her escorted from the hospital and called CPS. She had only gone there out of concern for some blood in his stool, and the first doctor had only suggested that there was inflamation that should be treated with stearoids. She sought a second opinion at Phoenix Childrens hospital and they admitted him, and denied him food for three days, even though he was capable of eating and begging to be fed. They then advised her that they were going to put in a PICC that would go close to his heart that would "help" him to eat, when he had no problems eating. This was a procedure the hospital would make hundreds of thousands of dollars off of, and when she questioned it, her parental rights were taken by child services. Arlena has not seen or been allowed to have any contact with her son, and learned a few days ago that now, Phoenix Childrens hospital, with permission of CPS, plans to remove Jonathans colon on October 2nd. Arlena is trying to get another doctor to the hospital to do an exam on Jonathan, and to give a second opinion, but the public attorney the court appointed her is doing NOTHING at all to help her and will not file any motions to try and stay the procedure so a second opinion can he obtained. I have been in contact with several attorneys in the Phoenix area that handle medical kidnapping and they all want 10-15 thousand dollar retainers, due to the nature of the case and going up against a very powerful and corrupt system. We were able to raise 1200$ for her already, and we are greatful to those who have donated already, but we are no where near what we need to get her proper legal council. Without it, she, and her son do not stand a chance. This is a monsterous system she is up against and if we as parents do not help do what we can to stop this, it is only a matter of time before they end up on all our doorsteps. Please pray for Arlena and for Jonathan, and if you can help her financially with anything so that she can get proper legal representation Yahweh will bless you for it. Thank you!!Read moreFundraiser Stats104 donors928 shares118 followersDonateShareDonations (108)