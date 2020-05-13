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One Woman Man
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4 views • May 13, 2020
You can’t have grandkids without plural kids, right? Well we all know where kids come from! (Right?) That’s where things get interesting. (Right…) But don’t worry because reality is about to come around with its monkey wrench of truth to make sure the grandkid stays singular… unless you have a sister—which Eric does!
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