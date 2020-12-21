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[Premiered Dec 21, 2020] Panel Discussion about Preparing for 2021 and Beyond (29.2K views on YouTube)
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149 views • January 08, 2021
If you missed it, this was a panel discussion, which originally aired as a live stream on the Liiighthouse YouTube channel last night (12/20/20). It was hosted by Sean Griffin and included myself and several other speakers from the Torah community discussing various issues and how we might prepare to deal with them in the days ahead. Here are links to the other speaker's YouTube channels if you'd like to subscribe and support their work too:
UNLEARN with Lex Meyer:
https://www.youtube.com/user/lexbmeyer
Parable of the Vineyard:
https://www.youtube.com/user/1bad06Sti
Zen Garcia:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCduMBg-h1Mjb2yctYdEmE7A
John Lawson:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3IBqyF4ckiPxMBwhrsjlQA
Jacob - James:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa-27MlXWKcqayrc2uCKrDQ
Link to Barrel-ponics: https://theurbanfarmingguys.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/Barrel-ponics-Manual1.pdf
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
UNLEARN with Lex Meyer:
https://www.youtube.com/user/lexbmeyer
Parable of the Vineyard:
https://www.youtube.com/user/1bad06Sti
Zen Garcia:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCduMBg-h1Mjb2yctYdEmE7A
John Lawson:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3IBqyF4ckiPxMBwhrsjlQA
Jacob - James:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa-27MlXWKcqayrc2uCKrDQ
Link to Barrel-ponics: https://theurbanfarmingguys.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/07/Barrel-ponics-Manual1.pdf
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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