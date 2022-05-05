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NIGHT SHADOWS 05042022 -- Some Of This, That & The Other Thing. Leaks, Lies and Video Tapes - How Does One Believe ANYTHING Anymore?
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271 views • May 05, 2022
So here we go with more destruction of the United States and the foundations upon which she stands, and the communists move into high gear for the final take-down of the world's greatest nation bites the dust and is no more. How close we must be to the final curtains to fall upon the "hammer of the whole Earth" as we watch day after day her foundations being removed and ye the people of America-Babylon have no clue as to what is happening all around them. Then we have the mounting death tolls of those who took the Jab, right on time, according to the experts. Then of course we have the expanding drought, open borders and we all should know what happens next. Earth Changes continue and insanity rules the world...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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