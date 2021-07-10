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MUST SEE: Trump Sits Down with Bill O’Reilly and Drops HUGE News
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640 views • July 10, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, In an interview with conservative TV host Bill O’Reilly on Wednesday, Donald Trump said he was ready for ‘war’ with Big Tech. This comes after Trump announced lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook and Google on Wednesday.
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