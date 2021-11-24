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Episode 175 - The Truth About Stagflation
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10 views • November 24, 2021
When Resident Biden came into office, the economy was set for a rebound as it came out of the Covid coma!
All the guy had to do was . . . NOTHING!!! Instead he (or whoever is really running the country) decided to only pursue policies that detrimentally impact the economy. This has resulted in something called "stagflation.”
In this episode we examine what that is, when we last experienced it and what can be done to rectify the situation.
All the guy had to do was . . . NOTHING!!! Instead he (or whoever is really running the country) decided to only pursue policies that detrimentally impact the economy. This has resulted in something called "stagflation.”
In this episode we examine what that is, when we last experienced it and what can be done to rectify the situation.
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