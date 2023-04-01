Create New Account
NASA ADMITS WE NEVER WENT TO THE MOON
782 views
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Unlike all of the other proof over the years about the moon landing hoax, this video will examine how NASA themselves have inadvertently admitted that we never went to the moon nor are we still able to go to this day.

Mirrored - Beyond Paranormal

hoaxnasamoon landings

