In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 17, 2024





Our Lady's February 17 message to Pedro Regis follows here:





Dear children, do not retreat.





My Jesus is with you and ye should fear nothing.





You are the Chosen People of the Lord and He expects much from you.





The lack of love for the truth will lead many souls to perdition.





I suffer for what comes to you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the victory.





In the great shipwreck of faith, only those who remain faithful to the Church of My Jesus will be saved.





Many will drown in the mire of false doctrines.





Be attentive.





Flee ye the novelties and embrace the lessons of the past.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on April 30, 2020.





That message follows here:





Dear children, bend your knees in prayer, for many souls will walk in the darkness of false doctrines.





There will be a great shipwreck in the faith and the pain will be great for My poor children.





Stay with Jesus.





Defend His Gospel and remain faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church.





Those who remain faithful until the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to Him who is your Sole and True Savior.





Be attentive. In everything, God first.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





