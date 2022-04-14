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Differences vs Division Webinar Highlights
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0 view • April 14, 2022
Post-Covid Recovery Tips: Therese Shaw, Metaphysical Counselor, Reiki II (Intuitive), Certified Louise Hay Teacher, Life Coach and Inspirational Speaker, shares her own experience with rock bottom and feelings of despair. She explores how our differences have been weaponized to cause division. She offers tips on how to get past the turmoil of our world.
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