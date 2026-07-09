Join the discussion on this episode: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/trump-it-s-over-for-iran-no-trade-with-spain-1-4t-facebook-lawsuit-b2t-show-jul-8-2026

Trump says "It's Over" concerning Iran Negotiations and he may take over Kharg Island. He also says he wants to end "all Trade" with Spain and they are a terrible NATO partner. Also, Facebook faces a lawsuit of 1.4T that is as much as it's entire market value!





Sponsor: Detox with Dr. Tenpenny and Rick:

https://blessed2teach.com/detox https://blessed2teach.com/agewell





FaithNFreedom Make National News: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/we-made-national-news-press-coverage-july-8-2026





Summary:





Rick B2T welcomes viewers and highlights FaithNFreedomTV growth with the major press release now reaching outlets like USA Today, three 24/7 channels (FaithNFreedomTV, Growing Your Faith, BiohackingvilleTV), pause/rewind features, and over 30 creators. He invites truth-seeking Christians to join the community at faithnfreedom.social for embedded content and discussion.





In the news hour, President Trump declares the Iran ceasefire over, calls Iranian leaders “scum,” and outlines further actions including on Cargill Island. He also blasts Spain as a terrible NATO partner and cuts all trade. Rick ties this to Sun Tzu tactics and the bigger picture. Additional stories cover Meta’s $1.4 trillion teen mental health lawsuit, New York Times defamation case, Cash Patel’s FBI successes, Medicare fraud crackdowns, and election integrity warnings.





The Q decode section features anons analyzing Trump’s “boom” post and Iran video timestamps linking to Q Drops 1231 (Moab), 58 (Muslim Brotherhood), and 2284 (media control & power to the people). Rick shows how these syncs expose corruption and empower We the People in the spiritual battle against the cabal.





The second hour on WordNWorship features Day 2 with mentor Nathan French teaching how God wants to speak to you. Using John 10:27 and powerful obedience stories (Ocean City property, specific prayers answered), Nathan equips viewers with practical steps to hear and obey God’s voice.





Key Topics





Trump ends Iran ceasefire, strong statements, Cargill Island strategy





Trump criticizes Spain/NATO and cuts trade





Meta $1.4T lawsuit, Big Tech accountability





Q timestamp decodes (Drops 1231, 58, 2284)





Cash Patel FBI wins, election/Medicare fraud updates





Hearing God’s voice – Nathan French Day 2 (obedience, journaling, faith examples)





Resources





Watch full episode on FaithNFreedomTV / Rumble





Join community: faithnfreedom.social





Sponsors: blessed2teach.com/agewell & blessed2teach.com/detox





Show notes: blessed2teach.com





Q&A





Q: How do current Iran events connect to prophecy and Q?





A: Trump’s actions expose the enemy using strong negotiation and military strategy, aligning with Q drops on taking down the cabal and biblical themes of justice against evil regimes.





Q: What is one practical way to start hearing God’s voice?





A: Find a quiet place, take pen and paper (act of faith), ask a specific question, write down what you hear, and obey even if it doesn’t make sense at first.





Q: Why are anons’ timestamp decodes important?





A: They prove deliberate communication from Trump/team to awaken people, bypass Mockingbird Media, and show the plan is active and on schedule.





#B2TShow #FaithNFreedomTV #QDecodes #HearingGod #WordNWorship #TrumpIran #ChristianPatriots #WeThePeople





Recent Teaching: Nathan French — It's Not Meant to Be a Secret - God Wants to Speak to You https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-2-nathan-french-its-not-meant-to-be-a-secret





New Episodes:📶 Hot Off the Press — New FaithNFreedom TV Episodes for You | July 8, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-8-2026





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