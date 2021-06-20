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Staatsgek Youri heeft een vraagje!
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13 views • June 20, 2021
Staatsgek Youri Plate heeft het helemaal voor elkaar voor wat betreft het geboortetrust maar hij heeft toch nog even een vraagje, want hij wil even kijken hoeveel geld er op die rekening staat maar hij kan alleen de website niet meer te vinden. Tja en dan wordt het wat moeilijk om in te loggen natuurlijk. Lekker bezig Youri!
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