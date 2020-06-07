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"Cowboys & Surroundings, set to Copland's 'Rodeo, ballet'"
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35 views • June 07, 2020
I Have titled this video "Cowboys & Surroundings, set to Copland's 'Rodeo, ballet'"
Disclaimer...The songs are not the main focus of this video, I am wanting to show the pictures. I wish to show credit to the person, and you can purchase the music and or pictures from a desired company...
I have made a video, honoring Cowboys (using The artwork of CM Russell (Charles Marion Russell) & classical music of "Antal Doráti, Detroit Symphony Orchestra; and Arthur Fiedler, Boston Pops Orchestra"... I trust you enjoy it. For future reference, please give me constructive & productive thoughts & advice on the video. CM Russell celebrated the life of First Nations, Cowboys, and the way life was at the end of the 1800s and on into the 1900s
The classical piece "Rodeo, selections from the ballet (including "Four Dance Episodes") and "Rodeo, ballet" composed by Aaron Copland.
Disclaimer...The songs are not the main focus of this video, I am wanting to show the pictures. I wish to show credit to the person, and you can purchase the music and or pictures from a desired company...
I have made a video, honoring Cowboys (using The artwork of CM Russell (Charles Marion Russell) & classical music of "Antal Doráti, Detroit Symphony Orchestra; and Arthur Fiedler, Boston Pops Orchestra"... I trust you enjoy it. For future reference, please give me constructive & productive thoughts & advice on the video. CM Russell celebrated the life of First Nations, Cowboys, and the way life was at the end of the 1800s and on into the 1900s
The classical piece "Rodeo, selections from the ballet (including "Four Dance Episodes") and "Rodeo, ballet" composed by Aaron Copland.
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