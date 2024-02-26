Create New Account
Ukrainians Laying Barbed Wire Get Struck by an FPV
As the guys at Kalibrated correctly note, you don't start building defensive lines this late and so close to the front lines. 

Ukrainians pulling barbed wire to build the Das Funboys Line get smoked by an FPV.

