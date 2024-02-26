Ukrainians Laying Barbed Wire Get Struck by an FPV

As the guys at Kalibrated correctly note, you don't start building defensive lines this late and so close to the front lines.
Ukrainians pulling barbed wire to build the Das Funboys Line get smoked by an FPV.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.