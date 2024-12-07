BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALASKA SKY WATCHER 🌀 WEATHER MODIFICATION BY ARTIFICIAL SATELLITES [SWMS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
96 views • 4 months ago

🆕⚠️Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructionsin Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna July 18, 2024⚠️🆕

https://tinyurl.com/yc4fys82


⚠️UK - Death & Disability Trends for Malignant Neoplasms (Cancer), Ages 15-44 - 43% increase in 2022 (EXPERTS ARE BAFFLED).⚠️

http://tinyurl.com/4vc88kdd


⚠️Correlation Report: COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere | 17 September 2023⚠️

https://tinyurl.com/3bxd986y


⚠️Covid Vaccine Injury Treatment: Fasting for 48-72 Hours Creates Autophagy

http://tinyurl.com/ycxakk39


⫸Alaska Sky Watcher⫷: youtube.com/channel/UCwPU__GUcdWTVBoo7ersinw

🎬 youtu.be/91Mx57KoYV8


Alaska Sky Watcher wrote:


A Satellite Weather Modification System (SWMS) uses earth satellites to harness solar energy to modify the thermodynamics and composition of the earth's atmosphere. SWMS has three subsystems: The first subsystem includes a network of earth satellites called Satellite Engines (SEs) used to reflect solar energy and/or transform solar energy into other forms of energy beams discharged at specified locations. The media at these locations and the media through which the energy beams pass absorb these energies and change them into heat. The second subsystem includes a large network of Remote Sensing Devices (RSDs). These sensors are used to measure local media compositions, dynamic parameters and thermodynamic properties. Sensor measurements are fed back to the third subsystem, which includes a network of Ground Control Stations (GCSs). GCSs provide energy beam guidance by estimating each beam's characteristics and its aim point trajectory as functions of time. Integration of these three subsystems establishes a sensor feedback energy beam guidance and control loop. SWMS's weather modification applications include alteration of precipitation, reclaiming of wasteland, reducing damage by bad weather, and improving environment. Its non-weather related applications include supplying concentrated energy to electricity generating stations (solar, wind and hydro), high latitude greenhouse farms, and solar powered airplanes.

patents.google.com/patent/US5984


🏥Post Covid Jab Supplement Guide - Dr. Zandré Botha🏥:

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/post-covid-jab-supplement-guide:1


⚠️Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination [PDF DOC]⚠️

https://bit.ly/3HHQJt9


⚠️What is in the so-calledCOVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity:⚠️

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/121


https://bit.ly/3gXgQ4j


⚠️Scanning and Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines⚠️

https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS/pdf/ASMS-06-1351.pdf


⚠️Evidence for a connection between 'coronavirus disease-19' and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G [PDF DOC]⚠️

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/jclintranslres-2021-7-5-666:8


⚠️GRAPHENE OXIDE FOUND IN ALL MRNA INJECTIONS, 11/02/2022⚠️

https://ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_and_lab_report_Ref_AUC_101_Report%20.pdf


This report, ref AUC_101_Report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CiC and prepared and published by UNIT relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.


⚠️Pfizers Adverse Reactions Doc, they wanted to hide for 75 YEARS! ⚠️

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf


📣NEW!! - DOCS FOR DISTRIBUTION - PRINT AND SHARE!!📣

https://bit.ly/3x4pGRA


https://bit.ly/3GHdSZR


📣NEW!! - OUTREACH WORLDWIDE​ - PARENTS JUST SAY NO TO CHILDREN & TEENS COVID-19 BIOWEAPON - PDF DOC 📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/c830f5_ebc0ec0e2cc6440891058154886c5f11:a


📣NEW!! - Jab Centre Script & Documentation📣NEW!!

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Jab-Centre-Script---Documentation:5


🏥 Removing Nano Poisoning - REV3 - PDF🏥

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Removing-Nano-poisoning-rev3-2020:3


🏥 How to detox graphene oxide 🏥

https://www.holistichealthonline.info/how-to-detox-graphene-oxide/


Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f


COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC

https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b


Source:https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Weather-modification-by-artificial-satellitesAbstractA-Satellite-Weather-Modification-System-(SWMS)


Thumbnail: http://climateviewer.org/pollution-and-privacy/geoengineering-and-weather-modification/


AltCastTV thumbnail: https://stemettes.org/zine/articles/how-satellites-changed-the-world/

Keywords
geoengineeringcovidiocracymulti pronged attackalaska sky watchersatellite weather modification systems
