Movie star killed by VAXX poison injection fueled turbo CANCER

His FB page says he battled cancer for years. I don't know if that means 2 years or 5 years. If he had cancer before he was injected with mRNA poison, well, he was living with it successfully because he was still making movies and performing. The poison shots made the cancer worse and killed him. RIP Pee-wee.

"You don't want to get mixed up with a guy like me. I'm a loner, Dottie. A rebel."

BREAKING: Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70

Actor Paul Reubens, who played Pee-wee Herman, died at age 70, years after a cancer diagnosis.

