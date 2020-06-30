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Killing the COVID Lie (Part 1) - Exosomes vs. Viruses
MillennialMikey
MillennialMikey
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128 views • June 30, 2020
This is Part 1 of a series called "Killing the COVID Lie". In light of what seems to be the preparation of pandemic 2 through mandated masks and states going back into lockdown, I am making this series to arm everyone with knowledge so that they do not fall into the same trap of surrendering their liberties for the same manufactured false flag.

**IMPORTANT NOTE/DISCLAIMER**: Pandemic 2 could possibly lead to the release a bio-weapon in order to sell the pandemic and push people to want the vaccine. I didn't mention this in the video but I did want to make it clear to people that this is a possibility. Bill Gates actually hints to this in this short clip:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1277208115235246080

REFERENCE LINKS:

Exosome Theory vs. Virus Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac2MAAlzxEs

CORONAVIRUS TEST: A total fraud, gives up to 80% false positives, can be adjusted to produce any result:
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=11173

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vaccinesbill gatesexosomescoronaviruscovid-19pcr tests
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