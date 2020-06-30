© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Killing the COVID Lie (Part 1) - Exosomes vs. Viruses
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • June 30, 2020
This is Part 1 of a series called "Killing the COVID Lie". In light of what seems to be the preparation of pandemic 2 through mandated masks and states going back into lockdown, I am making this series to arm everyone with knowledge so that they do not fall into the same trap of surrendering their liberties for the same manufactured false flag.
**IMPORTANT NOTE/DISCLAIMER**: Pandemic 2 could possibly lead to the release a bio-weapon in order to sell the pandemic and push people to want the vaccine. I didn't mention this in the video but I did want to make it clear to people that this is a possibility. Bill Gates actually hints to this in this short clip:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1277208115235246080
REFERENCE LINKS:
Exosome Theory vs. Virus Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac2MAAlzxEs
CORONAVIRUS TEST: A total fraud, gives up to 80% false positives, can be adjusted to produce any result:
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=11173
Subscribe to my content:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
**IMPORTANT NOTE/DISCLAIMER**: Pandemic 2 could possibly lead to the release a bio-weapon in order to sell the pandemic and push people to want the vaccine. I didn't mention this in the video but I did want to make it clear to people that this is a possibility. Bill Gates actually hints to this in this short clip:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1277208115235246080
REFERENCE LINKS:
Exosome Theory vs. Virus Theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac2MAAlzxEs
CORONAVIRUS TEST: A total fraud, gives up to 80% false positives, can be adjusted to produce any result:
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=11173
Subscribe to my content:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.