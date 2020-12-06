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EP 2226-6PM MILITARY RESPONSE! Trump invokes foreign interference provision of his 2018 executive order
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237 views • December 06, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2226-96PM EASTERN
FRIDAY - DECEMBER 04, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2438645329 

EP 2226-6PM MILITARY RESPONSE! Trump invokes foreign interference provision of his 2018 executive order   

Ask yourself this question: What was the purpose of yesterday’s White House speech about election fraud and vote rigging? If you think it was all about Trump communicating to the people, think again. This speech was really about Trump communicating with Chris Miller and the DoD about foreign interference in the U.S. election while laying out the key national security justifications that are necessary to invoke what I’m calling the “national security option” for defending the United States against an attempted cyber warfare coup.  https://bit.ly/3lIp8Jx 
SPECIAL GUEST: DR. LINDA LEE TARVER
Dr. Linda Lee Tarver (of Lansing, MI) is an organizational psychologist and president of Tarver Consulting. She is a Christian Leader, Teacher, Married, Mother of Two, nationally recognized Republican Activist, Political & Motivational Speaker, former Michigan Civil Rights Commissioner, and author of two Christian books. Dr. Tarver has a doctorate in Theology, and is completing her second doctorate in the field of Education. Linda Lee is Past President of the Republican Women's Federation of Michigan, current Member-at-large for the National Federation of Republican Women and was invited by President Trump to sit as a National Advisory Board Member for Black Voices for Trump. Dr. Tarver is a National Surrogate for Donald J. Trump and has been a fierce advocate for the President on print, radio, and television networks across the country. http://lindaleetarver.com/


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