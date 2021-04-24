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Bill Schnoebelen on Project MKUltra & Project Monarch history [Chinese subtitle] MK-ULTRA計劃和帝王計劃的黑歷史（演講者：比爾·史諾伯倫）
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54 views • April 24, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈The Prophecy Club Exposing The Illuminati From Within Bill Schnoebelen 2of2〉，頻道「Guy Mcshoveit」，2011年5月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKhVEfw6NNU&;t=0s
原影片出處：〈The Prophecy Club Exposing The Illuminati From Within Bill Schnoebelen 2of2〉，頻道「Guy Mcshoveit」，2011年5月23日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKhVEfw6NNU&;t=0s
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