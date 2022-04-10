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BREAKING: Satellite images show Russia on the move | Wake Up America Weekend
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514 views • April 10, 2022
Satellite images showed an 8-mile Russian military convoy moving toward Kharkiv, close to Ukraine's eastern border with Russia, reported Sarah Williamson, on Sunday's Wake Up America Weekend.
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