Why not shut the Government down until we get everything in order.
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published 13 hours ago

In this weeks Redneck Rabbi Show I talk about a lot of things on here but truly focus upon a Government shut down. I ask why not just shut it down instead of funding a Government that doesn’t care about it’s people.

